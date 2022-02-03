Anglers eye off flatties for Dusky Challenge

news, latest-news,

The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club congratulates skipper Adam Blacka aboard Betty May and club members Jory Taylor and Bailey Blacka who scored the most points of any boat under 7.1 metres in the Bermagui Blue Water Classic. Junior Bailey also secured the highest point score junior trophy with six marlins tagged and released for the tournament. With water temps reaching 25 degrees the marlin have continued their southwards run and are now being fished off Merimbula and Eden. Ocean flathead both sand and tiger are active along the 25 fathom mark between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. Morwong are plentiful try close to the rocks off Long Point. Gummy shark are available at reef edges and together with flathead off Tura Golf Course. There are a few nice whiting coming from Tathra Beach using worms. Australian salmon are coming from the beaches; try Tura, Haycock and Aslings Beachs near the top of the tide. There are some lovely calamari squid being taken from the Merimbula Wharf later in the evening or very early morning. A kingfish was landed and a few are passing through together with some good size sharks. Although very late in the season Luderick are starting to fire up and are responding to artificial lures as expected. Schools of trevally remain with some good size fish landed. The Late January prawn run has started and some good catches reported from Merimbula and Wallagoot Lakes. The Club's very popular annual Dusky Challenge is on this coming weekend 5-6 February! Prizes to the value of $1,440 as cash and goods are on offer for both bait and lure angling. The competition is strictly catch and release with circle hooks mandatory for those using bait. Prizes are based on length photographs using the DPI brag matt. Fishing is allowed in all parts of the Club's fishing area from Goalen Head to the southernmost point of Disaster Bay. All are welcome. Entries at www.mbglac.com.au or at the clubhouse on Friday from 4.30pm. Dusky Flathead are really on the chew in Merimbula Lake. For flathead and trevally the best times in the Merimbula Channel are about the bottom or top of the tide. Pambula Lake is fishing well. There are lots of trevally, tailor and dusky flathead. Try around the shark hole and the upper channel. Fishing in the Bega River is improving although the waters remain muddy and there are still some debris and twigs in the water. Best results reported from Mogareeka. The Clubhouse in Spencer Park will be open on Friday from 4.30pm. Visitors are welcome. Memberships, renewals and more at the website www.mbglac.com.au.

