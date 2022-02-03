Juniors learn karting skills

news, latest-news,

The Sapphire Coast Kart Club hosted a successful introduction to karting program recently aimed at 6 to 14-year-olds. This program was run by Karting Australia's Junior Sprockets team with the help of the Development Officer Troy Hunt. The day consisted of 31 children attending the track at Frogs Hollow for an intense workshop that saw them not only learn the theory side of go karting, but they were also able to sit behind the wheel and experience the thrill of driving a kart on the track. The overall response from the program was positive and we saw so many glowing smiles from those who participated in it, some have also joined the Club since. If you missed out on the program and would like to know more head out to the club's Round 1 event on February 6 with gates opening at 9am and free admission. If you can not make it and wish to know more please feel free to email admin@sckc.com.au, visit the Facebook page or contact the secretary on 0409384845.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/116d5e06-ab2e-418f-8c9c-e576c95400d4.jpeg/r0_352_5019_3188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg