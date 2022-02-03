Sailors cruise in light winds

news, latest-news,

Very lights winds made for a peaceful day on Wallagoot Lake on Saturday. Sailors on Mirror, Sabot and Sabre dinghies were coached during the regular free lessons in the morning, then two Pointscore Races following in the afternoon. It was clear that the spinnakered boats of Dennis Stanton's Weta trimaran and Tony Hastings on an F14 cat had cleared out from the fleet. As the wind eased later in the races, this made it impossible for the chasing pack to catch them on corrected time. Results at www.wlbc.com.au. Tony said "it was a fairly calamitous induction to racing on the F14 cat, as we were late getting to the start line and couldn't even get the centreboards in. Luckily the wind also started late, which enabled the ultra-light weight carbon-fibre boat to zoom up to the fleet. "For race two we managed to sort out some rigging tangles and get one of the centreboards in, significantly improving the race time. Once sorted out, it's likely to be one the fastest sailing boats ever to cross Wallagoot Lake."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/ee7f7fc3-29d5-401f-ac0f-7e755c96f300.JPG/r0_167_1827_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg