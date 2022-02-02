Wellness: self-care in the modern workplace

This is branded content for Stand Desk
No matter your profession, getting through a working week in today's modern workplace can take a toll on your physical and mental health. One in five Australians have taken time off work due to feeling mentally unwell in the past 12 months, and about six Australians in every 100 experience a work-related injury every year. So, it goes without saying that looking after yourself is vital for your health and productivity.
With work, family, and a life outside of work to tend to, self-care is often neglected. It can be difficult to tell if it's the job or other lifestyle factors contributing to a feeling of poor health. But If you think you're suffering from career burnout, there are some simple steps you can take to boost your self-care at work, in order to improve your wellbeing and the workplace overall.
Of course, never neglect any serious signs of mental or physical illness and seek professional advice from your doctor or a trained health practitioner.
1. Protect your posture
Slouching in your chair is a sure way of hurting your body, and not only because it gives you a bad figure. Slouching puts stress on your nervous system and doesn't allow your spine to rest. As a result, you can experience headaches, backaches, and even long-term consequences like misalignment of the spinal cord. You can protect yourself from slouching by investing in a standing desk.
Making the switch from a traditional desk can be hard at first, but research has shown that standing up from a seated position boosts levels of dopamine in your brain and offers a range of health benefits. Not only can a standing desk help you maintain good posture, but it will also protect you from stress at the end of the day. Disrupting the monotony of a long day of sitting will also help you feel more energized and your mind won't be as cluttered.
2. Consume a healthy diet
If you're working long hours and live a busy life, you might be tempted to eat convenience foods or fast food. However, this is not only unhealthy but also unsatisfying. So what should you eat?
One solution is to start with small changes, like portion control and buying less packaged foods. If you're vegetarian or vegan, this might mean finding alternatives to meat that fit your diet; for example, if you're a fan of a tofu chicken sandwich, try replacing the bread with mushrooms. Try to eat small, healthy meals throughout the day, which will help you manage your day and feel more energized.
3. Take a break every once in a while
If you're working long days or feeling stressed out, it's always good to take a break. Even if this means taking a brief coffee break or going for something as simple as walking around the office, it can do wonders for your health and productivity. Taking regular breaks will help reduce stress and prevent burnout over time.
The trick is to take frequent breaks that re-energize you but don't distract you from work. For example, if you're prone to getting distracted while taking a quick walk, try going around the block on your lunch break instead of spending the time sitting down. If walking starts to feel like a chore, try changing your surroundings or listening to music to make each break feel more refreshing.
4. Get up early
While you might think that staying up late at night - and then sleeping in on weekends - is a good way to keep you productive and still rested, it can actually be having the opposite effect, especially if your natural tendency is to wake early. Studies have shown that having a long-term biological clock makes us sleep better. If your biological clock is set to wake at 7am every day, it's probably not a good idea to try staying up until 1am on Friday night.
Many productive people swear that getting up early improves their effectiveness, allowing them to be more focused and better able to regulate their emotions.
Getting up early can also set a good example for others in your workplace, and help boost their productivity as well. So if you can start early, it's best to do so. If this is out of the question and you have trouble waking up early, try using an alarm that wakes you up slowly.
5. Practise self-care at work
There are plenty of ways to practise self-care while working, whether that's choosing natural supplements or learning to meditate in your downtime. Here are two things to try that are popular with many productive people:
- Take a break every 50 minutes. The more you can do so, the better your productivity will be. Take five-minute-long breaks every 50 minutes and switch between minimal movement and working in a standing up posture.
- Optimal breathing. Find a quiet place to breathe without distractions and focus on your breathing patterns as you inhale and exhale. Practising this regularly can help you regulate your emotions, increase productivity, and reduce stress at work.
Practising self-care at work is essential for both your health and productivity. Not only will it help you avoid burnout, but it can also boost your morale and help you become more productive.