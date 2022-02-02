Bega Valley volunteer groups deserving recipients of federal grants

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain met with community groups in Eden, Pambula and Bega last week to thank them for their hard work and provide some much-needed grant funding. Ms McBain said it was a pleasure to meet with the deserving recipients of the 2021 Volunteers Grants. "Like everyone in our community, our volunteers have been juggling restrictions and requirements for the past two years. Unfortunately, the various restrictions has made it near impossible for our volunteers to host their regular fundraisers," she said. "Despite this our volunteers continue to show up and dedicate their time to our communities. These grants are all about making life that little bit easier for our volunteers with the money going to valuable and useful equipment such as cash registers, laptops, marquees and projectors. Ms McBain provided $5000 to the Eden Community Access Centre, $2000 to Panboola, $5000 to the Women's Resource Centre, $2500 to Sapphire Community Pantry, $2500 to Bega Valley Meals on Wheels, $2800 to the Quaama Men's Shed and $2000 for the Bega Angledale Cricket Club. Many community groups, organisations and businesses rely on grant funding to get by. With so many grants out there it can be difficult to know where to look. Eden-Monaro MP Kirsty McBain said this was why she compiles a grants bulletin every few months - and the February edition is out now. The bulletin provides details of over 220 grants and funding rounds from Local Government, the NSW Government, the Australian Government and includes private and philanthropic grants. "I've seen first-hand the positive impact grants provide to our communities and want to make sure grant funding keeps coming into the Bega Valley. Grant funding is particularly important as we continue to deal with the aftermath of the bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms McBain said. "Available grants include NSW government assistance following recent floods and storms. Primary producers and small business are also able to access disaster relief loans, a natural disaster assistance transport subsidy and various ongoing natural disaster recovery grants. "With the beginning of a new year for students, there are also a number of support grants for school children and students entering further studies. "As new grant opportunities and funding rounds become available, I will highlight them in future bulletins." Ms McBain's latest grants bulletin is now available on her website, click here "As always my office is here to help you find the support you need. Please email me kristy.mcbain.mp@aph.gov.au or call my Bega office on 6492 0542 and we will do our best to assist."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/01ae6b03-1238-4572-95ff-38ef88eab89c.jpg/r0_479_4032_2757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg