Eurobodalla Fire Control Centre funding 'in addition to' plans for Bega, RFS assures

The NSW Rural Fire Service is reassuring the Bega Valley that recent funding announcements for Moruya would not result in any detriment to local services. The NSW Liberal government last week announced $15million for a new Emergency Operations Centre and Fire Control Centre Hub for Moruya. The new Moruya hub will host over 60 RFS staff, and "consolidate the presence of emergency services" according to RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers. It was followed two days later by a combined federal and state Labor pledge of $25million for an emergency operations hub, also to be based in Moruya. The announcements came as a "surprise" for the Bega Valley Shire Council, with Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick seeking reassurances the discussions conducted over the past two years over a site already earmarked in Bega would not be impacted. However, an RFS spokesperson confirmed to the Bega District News on Tuesday that recent funding announcements "have been in addition to the planned works at Bega". "Fire Control Centres in need of upgrades, including Moruya, have been identified by the NSW RFS and prioritised for funding in response to Recommendation 61 of the NSW Bushfire Inquiry," the spokesperson said. READ ALSO: Bega council's Boundary Rd upgrades score state floodplain management funds "The announcement of the new FCC/combined EOC in Moruya will not mean any reduction of services in Bega Valley. "The Far South Coast team will continue to work across both LGAs supporting the community and brigades. "The NSW RFS is committed to working with Bega Valley council to relocate the Jellat Brigade to an identified site on Kerrisons Lane - near the Princes Highway - south of Bega. "It is envisaged that a three-bay station and associated support facilities for the brigade will be integrated with Fire Control facilities similar to what currently exist in Bega - this will include operational, training and staff support facilities. READ ALSO: Marine Rescue's Bill Blakeman recognised for his distinguished record of service "A timeline for these building works is yet to be finalised," they said. "This will provide for a redundancy and flexibility during operations, local interaction during major incidents and provide ongoing engagement with members and the community."

