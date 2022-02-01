South Coast Gig Guide, February 1-7

news, latest-news,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Music on the Square with Amazing Greys Ukelele Band outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets. 1pm-2pm Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Library. 11am Klaus Tietz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Lounge Room Sessions-Open Mic at Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma. 6pm-9pm 'The Session' at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Sam Stevenson at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 8pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Jack Botts at Audi Room, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors open 8pm for 8.30pm start. Tickets online at jackbotts.com Open Mic at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Music on the Square with Amazing Greys Ukelele Band outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets. 1pm-2pm Dust n Echos at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Lou Bradley Duo at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Wolf Stone at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Lucas Granpa Abela "Same but Different Tour Summer 21/22' at Old Tanja Church, Tanja. Supported by DRON SKOT & DJ Ruined My Wedding Day. Doors 6.30pm. Tickets $15+BF via navigatearts.com or Humanitix Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Salt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 8pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Eli Eisentrager at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Klaus Tietz at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm The Chordroys at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 3pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Lou Bradley Duo at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Felicity Dowd at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm ChangoTRee at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

