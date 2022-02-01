Bega council's Boundary Rd upgrades score state floodplain management funding

news, latest-news,

The Bega Valley Shire Council has scored nearly $350,000 to complete the upgrades to Boundary Rd thanks to the state government's floodplain management program. Parliamentary Secretary and Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock on Monday welcomed new funding of $652,429 for the region, with four local government projects receiving a share. Ms Hancock said the grant, awarded under the 2021-22 NSW Floodplain Management Program, will help councils better understand and manage local flood risk and exposure in the region. BVSC received the lion's share of the recent grant announcement for the South Coast, with $347,093. The project involves completing work on Boundary Rd and its intersections with Tathra Rd and Newtown Rd It's one of several actions identified from the adopted 2018 Bega and Brogo rivers floodplain risk management plan. BVSC was successful in securing economic stimulus funding from the NSW government in 2020 to complete the initial stage one works for culvert augmentation, road raising and sealing of the pre-existing gravel section of Boundary Rd, Bega, between East St and Tathra Rd. The stage two works involve completing the remaining road raising, culvert augmentation and intersection adjustments at Newtown Rd and Tathra Rd required to secure flood-free all-weather access to the South East Regional Hospital (SERH). The upgraded route remains the only viable option to service the SERH during flood as Tathra Rd and the SERH roundabout access at Virginia Drive can become cut in events up to and including the probable maximum flood (PMF) to depths of 2-4 metres. Ms Hancock said the grants help with flood risk management studies, as well as the implementation of works to reduce risks such as flood levees, flood gates, warning systems, house raising or purchase in high risk areas. The 49 projects funded under the 2021-22 Floodplain Management grants program, which total $9.54million, are in addition to the 208 ongoing projects valued at $49.64million being implemented from previous years' funding rounds. Each application was assessed by a DPIE technical specialist and then by the independent State Floodplain Mitigation Assessment Committee for feasibility and overall worthiness using assessment criteria.

