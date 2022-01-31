From last to first, Room Number claims Cup

news, latest-news,

The Kalaru-trained Room Number out of the Joseph Jones stable has backed up a Royal Randwick result with top honours in the $80,000 Bega Cheese Bega Cup on Sunday afternoon. The race favourite had a remarkable come from behind win with Quayde Keogh in the saddle on Sunday after being squeezed out of the gates and sinking to second last. Room Number and Keogh were a fraction sluggish and quickly found themselves staring at the back of the pack, but the pairing bided their time with a good inside line putting them in good stead for the final 600 metres to the line. By 400 metres the pairing had found room on the inside and had swept most of the field to find themselves in the top five or six, but still with congestion on the inside line. Keogh pulled her four wide with the front runners and began a frenzied chase down of the Theresa Bateup-trained The Guru with Brock Ryan in the saddle. The Guru had been a length ahead of Joseph's other runner She's All In leading into the last 400m sprint, but as rivals fell away Room Number showed immense class to close up the gap in the last 200 metres. Then the pace showed through in the softer conditions with Keogh and Room Number scooting the line almost a full length out from The Guru with She's All In a further length and a half back in the bronze spot. After a smattering of earlier showers had softened the layout the sun had broken through the grey clouds to provide warm conditions for the headline race, while a gentle breeze even seemed to steady itself to allow a clean run. It was an emotional close to the weekend for one of the most iconic racing families on the Far South Coast after earlier sharing some heartfelt words with another trainer in Joe Cleary in race 6. The Joseph Jones Racing and Belmont Estate sprint had been won in fine form by the Moruya trainer with Brodie Loy riding Up Trumpz to victory. Like Keogh in the later race, the pair had found themselves at the back before an astonishing turn of speed in the final 400 metres shook the field to get clear in a last minute dash for the line. Another local trainer in Theresa Bateup picked up a handy pair of winners with one each on Saturday and Sunday, while visiting Cranbourne trainer Richard Laming also secured two winners.

