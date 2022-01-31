Cup Carnival sparkles despite gloomy skies

news, latest-news,

A few spats of rain had little effect on the crowd numbers, or the mood during the Sapphire Coast Turf Club's biggest ever two-day Bega Cup Carnival. More than $500,000 in prizes went off across the weekend, with the Kalaru-based Joseph Jones stable taking out headline honours in the $80,000 Bega Cheese Bega Cup on Sunday afternoon. Following mild conditions on Saturday where the track largely escaped the worst of the forecast weather a few heavy showers set in early on Sunday, but paved the way to a calm afternoon where the sun even broke through the clouds for the feature run. And the grey skies did little to deter racegoers with thousands of people filtering through the gates across the two days, drawn trackside by entertainment including the Curbside Carnies and interactive circus shows and workshops. An enthusiastic crowd packed to the fenceline for each of the 15 races over the two days with backed runners drawing rapturous cheers and applause. Earlier club CEO Rob Tweedie said it was the largest field of nominations the club had ever seen and despite a few scratchings from the weather there were still massive fields of a dozen runners for most races and a near-capacity field of 14 for the headline race. After starting the weekend at an idyllic good 4 rating, by Sunday afternoon the light soaking had brought the condition to a soft 6, but still provided a good backbone for some speedy runners. Local trainers in the Joseph Jones stables and Theresa Bateup enjoyed a good number of podium finishes on Saturday including one win for Bateup in Race five bearing her own name as sponsor. The rest of the golds were split well among a number of visiting trainers. Bateup also secured another winner on Sunday in race three, while Barb Joseph and her boys posted a first and third in the feature race with Room Number taking out the top prize and She's All In claiming third just behind another Bateup runner. Foodies also whet their appetite with wood-fired pizzas, gourmet donuts and other locally cooked delights. The weekend wasn't fully without incident with two jockeys suffering injuries after a fall on Saturday. Luckily one rider suffered only minor injuries and was able to return to the saddle on Sunday, while another rider was on the mend after a trip to hospital.

