Rare opportunity to hoist the Melbourne Cup in Bega

Some big names are in town for the Bega Cup Carnival at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club including a rescheduled visit of the Melbourne Cup and some high profile racing ambassadors. In the afternoon of Friday, January 28, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy and ambassadors arrived in the Bega Valley. Iconic race caller Greg Miles and Melbourne Cup-winner and hall of fame rider Jim Cassidy joined the Cup for visits to McDonalds and the Grand Hotel on Friday afternoon, before heading to the Turf Club for two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday. "It's a great honour to be asked to be one of the ambassadors for the Melbourne Cup and I love the area here. I've spent a bit of time here in the last few months, actually. So it's nice to come back for the cup," Mr Miles said. The Melbourne Cup Tour was originally scheduled to visit the region in August 2021, but was postponed as regional COVID-19 lockdowns made it impossible. Mr Miles said it was nice to engage with the community again, something that hadn't been possible in the last two years because of COVID. The first place they chose to visit with the coveted trophy was Bega McDonalds to acknowledge the Bega and Merimbula to recognise the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. For a gold coin donation towards Ronald McDonald House Charities people could have their photo taken with the Melbourne Cup, and meet the ambassadors. Similarly a gold coin donation earned racing fans a selfie opportunity at the Grand Hotel, with proceeds there going directly to the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast. "We felt that it was particularly important that the people of Bega were given adequate opportunity to view the coveted Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy up close," Sapphire Coast Turf Club Sponsorship and Marketing Co-Ordinator, Jess O'Donnell said. Jim Cassidy said he felt honoured to travel around with the Melbourne Cup and to see people's excitement as they got to see the trophy in person rather than on the television. "Young and old still come to see it and get their photo taken and it's wonderful to be a part of it," Mr Cassidy said.

