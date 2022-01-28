Runner favouring short course to take on sprint

news, latest-news,

Greg Stephens, the trainer of local star, Peyton Place has opted to line up in Sunday's $50,000 Bega Sprint, 1200m instead of the Bega Cup, 1600m. Peyton Place, who has developed into one of the most consistent racehorses in country NSW since joining Greg Stephens in mid-2019, won his second consecutive Moruya Cup on 3rd January leading throughout and breaking the course record time. Peyton Place is owned locally by Stephens, his wife Nyree and Stewart Smith of Bega. Last year Peyton Place followed his Moruya Cup win with an 8th in the Bega Cup, before running third in the National Sprint at Canberra. This year the Bega Valley's best horse is tackling the Bega Sprint despite the big weight of 65kg Stephens is again targeting the National Sprint over 1400m in March and believes the Bega Sprint over 1200m is a better option than the Bega Cup over 1600m. Stephens may also have an eye on the $1.3 million Kosciuszko, for NSW country-trained horses over 1200m in October. Peyton Place and will undoubtedly attract early attention if he can win again on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/84aa0d57-0f75-4a35-8cb2-a1f2f121411f.JPG/r1240_1180_3672_2554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg