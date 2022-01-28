January 26 never going to be a 'day for all Australians'

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

I debated with myself whether to weigh in to the Australia Day issue for today's newsletter or not - time will tell whether I made the right call. And timing is at the heart of the matter. The debate over the date being a celebration and worthy of a public holiday has been going for years. The same arguments, protests, alternative events and calls to #ChangetheDate roll around each January. Encouragingly it appears to get louder each year. Less encouraging is the continued adherence to the status quo despite the growing voices in opposition. Yes I attended the Australia Day celebration in Bega and cheered along with everyone else our outstanding citizens and their efforts to put others ahead of themselves. For as long as the celebration takes place on January 26 I will continue to do so. However, I'd do just the same should it be held on another day, or marked in some other way. On Wednesday we also cheered and welcomed a host of new citizens making the pledge to become Australians. They are the latest in a long line of people making that commitment and adding to the great melting pot that is Aussie culture. What was missing and what needs rectifying is acknowledgement of what the date signifies for our First Nations people. January 26 is an important day in this country's history. It recognises the raising of the Union Jack in Sydney as the start of the colonisation process that - although in many ways deplorable - has made us the wonderful country that we all now call home. However, it is not a day "for all Australians", nor one of celebration for many. Day of Mourning, Invasion Day, Survival Day, call it what you will, but January 26 will never be a date all Australians can get behind and celebrate togetherness and our national identity. But changing the date isn't going to solve anything either. The narrative of oppression and disadvantage within our Indigenous communities continues to this day. We can't change history. But we can better learn from it and acknowledge why January 26 is not cause for a national celebration and public holiday - even if it is a significant date in history.

