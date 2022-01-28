She's All In a Cup contender

news, latest-news,

Nowra Cup winner She's All In is the forgotten horse of Sunday's Bega Cup according to co-trainer Barbara Joseph. A legend in country racing, Barbara Joseph believes that She's All In has a serious winning chance after finishing fifth to stablemate Room Number at Royal Randwick last Saturday. That day She's All In races in the speed and hit the front at the top of the straight, hanging on to be defeated by just over four lengths. Aside from She's All In and Room Number, the Joseph-Jones stable is also targeting the Bega Cup with Roman and Nieces and Nephews. An accomplished wet-tracker, Roman ran well when third in the Moruya Cup on a dry track in early January following a spell and the stable has kept him fresh for the Bega Cup. The Joseph Jones stable brings dozens of owners associated with the stable, down to visit the Sapphire Coast for the Bega Cup Carnival. Top weight in the Cup, Excelman from Cranbourne, Victoria boasts a win at the Flemington Melbourne Cup Carnival three starts back.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/bea63a33-52c3-43c3-bec1-05be99e3ec33.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg