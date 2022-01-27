Get your photo taken with Lexus Melbourne Cup in Bega this weekend

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup is visiting Bega this weekend, with several opportunities to have your photo taken with the prized trophy and hear more about its story. The Melbourne Cup Tour was originally scheduled to visit the region in August 2021, but was postponed as regional COVID-19 lockdowns made it impossible. Instead, it is arriving in Bega on Friday, January 28, and staying for the weekend as part of the annual Bega Cup Carnival. The visit is also sure to be a great money spinner for several worthwhile causes. READ ALSO: Bega Cup Carnival to be biggest yet On Friday, the Melbourne Cup will be at McDonald's Bega between 2.30-3.30pm. For a gold coin donation towards Ronald McDonald House Charities you can have your photo taken with the Melbourne Cup, as well as hear from long-time race caller Greg Miles and racing hall-of-famer Jim Cassidy, who are the Melbourne Cup ambassadors. Then from 4-5pm the Cup and ambassadors will be at the Grand Hotel, with a donation bucket on hand to raise funds for the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast. Over the weekend as part of the Bega Cheese Cup Carnival, racegoers will again have the opportunity to get up close with the Melbourne Cup at both the Sapphire Coast Turf Club and also the Saturday night calcutta at Club Sapphire. The SJA will again be the recipient of donations at the venues, to go towards its ongoing campaign to source homes for the region's vulnerable. The Bega Cup Carnival will be the biggest weekend of racing ever held at the Kalaru track, with more than $500,000 in prizes on offer. There will also be plenty of carnival fun trackside with Curbside Carnies Mobile Circus offering performances and workshops for children.

