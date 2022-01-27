Sailors enjoy flawless weather

news, latest-news,

Perfect conditions greeted Wallagoot Lake Boat Club sailors on Saturday morning. Officials said conditions were idyllic with sunny skies and a steady four-to-six knot south easterly breeze. The families rigged their boats together and enjoyed gliding around, with experienced sailors providing on-water tuition from powerboats. Dennis Stanton on his Weta trimaran won both handicap-start races, in stronger 8 - 15 knot easterly winds. The races were the usual building drama that the handicap starts offer, with several Sabres leading most of the race, before the late-starting faster boats chased them down and overtook just before the finishing line. The club is always interested in new members and anyone who is interested can bring their boat down. Races start at 12:30 pm every Saturday. Newcomers are also welcome with the club offering sailing lessons, friendship and hire boats. For more details see the website at wlbc.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/2b282008-9af2-45df-8433-2556f4f29d9e.JPG/r0_1206_4000_3466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg