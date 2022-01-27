Wolumla, Bulls suffer opening round losses

news, latest-news,

Tathra has defeated Bega-Angledale in the A grade cricket one day series, while Wolumla fell to Merimbula in the return 'Rivalry Round'. Despite a rough trot through the middle order, a good opening stint by Brendan Daley at the crease laid the groundwork for the Merimbula Knights to hold off the Wolumla Clydesdales at Berrambool. At Tathra's Lawrence Park, the Bulls gave up steady wickets with a good bit of resistance from Riley Wilcox through the middle (48 runs) to set up a 126-run chase for the Sea Eagles. Tathra dropped just a couple of wickets to finish 3/128 with a dozen overs in hand. Bega-Angledale had been under pressure early, dropping some steady wickets to look in grave danger at 6/49 before Riley took to the crease. The Bulls bat knocked five to the boundary and two clear over the fence before he was dismissed just two shy of a half-ton by a neat catch off a Lachlan Trickey ball. Sushil Bhusal added 14 to the tally and a late 19 by Braiden McIntosh helped the Bulls to recover to a defensible target. However, the Sea Eagles proved as capable with the bat as they had ball in hand and took a little over 27 overs to run down the required. Opener Daniel Murphy was given lbw with nine runs, while Chris Dwyer held out for 22 before a Billy Hudson catch. Jake Russell got to 24 before he was caught and the partnership of Trickey and Jayden Heyhorn proved a winner as they chased down the target scoring 29 and 42 respectively. At Berrambool, Blake Wiesman was run out cheaply and Dylan Lawson followed up with 13 runs before he was caught out with Wolumla showing good promise in the field. A series of run outs and cheap catches through the middle order put the Knights under pressure, but a lower order pairing of Aaron Miller and Charles Aggenbach righted the ship. Miller compiled 21 runs before he was caught and bowled by Mitch Bucholtz, while Aggenbach finished on 16 not-out as the Knights finished all out for 125 a couple overs short of the full 40. However, on the flipside, the Wolumla roster struggled to find traction at the crease, dropping a mass of cheap wickets before a late knock of 58 by Rudy Smart kept the club in the chase. Rowen McPaul had added a dozen not-out, while opener AJ Bailey had knocked 11 runs before he was caught. Unfortunately for Wolumla, McPaul ran out of batting partners with the squad finishing a dozen short on 113 runs. This weekend the Bulls head to Dickinson Oval to take on Bermagui. The Tathra club will be heading to Berrambool to take on the Merimbula Knights. Wolumla will be at home and play host to the Pambula Bluedogs. All matches start at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/636a17ea-5648-49cf-bd9f-1e258972e77b.JPG/r2212_1567_5723_3551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg