Merimbula floats into Australia Day

The weather was perfect although the timing of the outgoing tide may not have been but despite that small hiccup, plenty of people took to the water to enjoy Merimbula's traditional Australia Day float. From flamingoes to thongs, unicorns to dinosaurs, blow up lilos were everywhere. Some families roped their lilos together to ensure no one got lost on the somewhat slow journey from the bridge to Spencer Park. It was very much a lazy, hazy summer day with some swimmers travelling faster than floats. Those who took to the water with paddles had the advantage, As the throng of floaters made their way to Spencer Park, the beach filled up and the park was staked out by the early comers, pitching tents and preparing for a classic Australia Day by the beach. As we've come to expect, there were a couple of special constructions, a classic Aussie backyard complete with Hills Hoist, a floating tampoline and a floating picnic table and bench seats.

