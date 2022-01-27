Eden's orcas on display at National Museum

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Replicas of three well known Eden orcas - Old Tom, Humpy and Kinscher - are set to feature in the National Museum of Australia in Canberra. They'll be on display in the environment history gallery, a new space that is being designed and put together by the museum. Many locals and visitors will know to the story of the trio, but for those who don't, the three killer whales used to live in a pod off the coast of Eden and work with humans to hunt humpbacks and other large migratory whales. This orcas lived and helped whalers like the Davidson family, until Old Tom's death in 1930. A 6.7-metre long and six-tonne killer whale, Old Tom had been known to travel to the Kiah River mouth and lash his tail into the water to let the whalers know when there were whales to catch. In an interview with Australian Community Media in 2014, museum historian and tour guide Barry Smith said Old Tom's death had been the end of an incredible partnership. "His death was the end of an incredible partnership that developed over a period of around 8-10,000 years, dating back to the end of the last ice age," he said. "Old Tom is special because he represents the last of that era," Mr Smith said. National Museum Australia employee Stephanie Scroope said the the three whales have been modelled into life-size replicas, created by studio SharpFX. The process is explained in the museum's blog about the installation. Ms Scroope said the models were first created in miniature for consideration, to help with the full-size final version. While the new installation goes up in Canberra, in Eden the skeleton of Old Tom resides in the Eden Killer Whale Museum and remains one of the town's biggest drawcards. However the new installation in Canberra will prove to be quite spectacular as the replicas will hang from the ceiling, 10 metres up in the air. Ms Scroope said visitors would see the orcas among a large scale projected backdrop of underwater ocean scenes, which will also include footage of giant humpback whales. The gallery is set to open in early 2022, but exact dates are unknown at this stage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/d21c5aca-3229-44e0-af3d-aaf898683272.jpg/r6_0_1195_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg