Snowy Monaro man convicted for assaulting police after his removal from Tathra Bowling Club

Gary John Giles, 24, from Glen Allen in the Snowy Monaro region has been convicted for assaulting police officers trying to remove him from Tathra Bowling Club. Mr Giles appeared before Bega Local Court on Tuesday, January 25, charged with assaulting officers in the execution of duty, resisting arrest, and for having been an excluded person who remained in the vicinity of a licensed premise. On December 27, 2021 he was ejected from the Tathra Beach Bowling Club after a disturbance inside the premises. The court heard he managed to find his way back in, but security found him and he was again removed from the club. However this time he was aggressive and had to be reprimanded by friends. After being driven away, Mr Giles again found his way back to the club and friends again had to hold him back from the club's staff members. Police arrived to see his friends attempting to diffuse the situation. The court was told Mr Giles then wrestled with police before being taken away. When asked to exit the police vehicle, Mr Giles kicked the door open and one of the police officers was badly injured. The man's legal representative Angus Harrowell appeared in court via audio-visual link and said Mr Giles's record showed that this was a repeated behaviour. The court heard from Mr Harrowell that Mr Giles was an "upstanding member of society", having been a member of the Rural Fire Service for a number of years, but that "alcohol is his undoing". The court was told Mr Giles had already "put in place the mechanisms to address his drinking problem". Magistrate Doug Dick said he was "really disappointed" to see Mr Giles back before the courts. "You've let down the community, Mr Harrowell, your family, and the court." For assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest Mr Giles was convicted and fined $1500 for each of the offences. He was also placed under a Community Corrections Order for two years and was to be supervised by Cooma Community Corrections and follow any directives for treatment, counselling, or anger management. For the charge relating to not leaving the vicinity of the club he was fined $500. For more Court and Crime, click here

