The annual Survival Day event held at Bermagui on the Far South Coast will be sorely missed by regular attendees this year, as the event has been called off due to surge in cases of COVID-19. For the last five years, Djiringanj man Rodney Kelly and his family have hosted a Survival Day event on January 26, to reflect on the past and celebrate Indigenous culture. Survival Day, or Invasion Day, is a term used for an alternative to Australia Day celebrations, focusing on Indigenous culture and the challenges First Nations people endure since the beginning of European colonisation. Initially prompted by the lack of other Survival Day events happening in the Bega Valley, Mr Kelly decided to put something together with the help of his friends and family. "It started small, the first year there were around 50 people and the next year there were 150 people and then it just grew and grew," Mr Kelly said. However, as a result of uncertainties around the outbreak of COVID-19 cases across NSW, Mr Kelly felt he had no other choice than to cancel this year and hope to return in 2023. "I'm not going to stop doing it, it's just taking that break for the care and safety of the community," he said. In 2021, Survival Day was hosted under tightened COVID restrictions at the Four Winds music venue in Barragga Bay. In previous years it was usually run at Dickinson Oval in Bermagui. Mr Kelly said as time went by they received increasing support from their local community, with businesses and individuals getting on board to raise money towards the day. "We had a GoFundMe page which we uploaded to our Facebook and some of local businesses would donate as well, it was a great community event," he said. READ ALSO: Change the date: Australia Day celebrations 'disrespectful' says Bega by-election Greens candidate Mr Kelly said the generosity of his local community gave him the drive to keep putting the event on. "That's what makes the day worth it because of all the community coming together to make it happen," Mr Kelly said. "Survival Day" or "Invasion Day" can take on different meaning from one person to the next. For Mr Kelly it means a day of reflection on the past and a day of celebration for all that has been achieved. "Survival Day, Invasion Day, that's a day that I reflect on the past and what happened and just try and learn about it and think what it was like for the Aboriginal people back then," Mr Kelly said. Mr Kelly said he would usually get up at the Survival Day events and make speeches about a range of topics, from deaths in custody, his battle with the British Museum for the return of important cultural artefacts and other information to educate and raise awareness on Indigenous matters. "I wanted to give anybody who rocks up a bit of an understanding of the history and past of what has happened to Aboriginal people," he said. Mr Kelly said the day typically started with sorrow during the reflection of the ways the Indigenous communities have suffered or struggled in the past and their current struggles. READ ALSO: Bermagui music festival Four Winds is back for 2022 "You come to realise there were many terrible things that were perpetrated on Aboriginal people and it's really special that we're still here today and that's what Survival Day means to me." Mr Kelly said the day would usually liven up into a celebration after the acknowledgement of the past, where cultural dances and music lifted everyone's spirits again. "It just makes me so happy and proud to celebrate who we are and where we've come from because we've come a long way and we've been through so many hardships," he said. Mr Kelly said although there was still a lot of anger on Invasion Day, it was important to come together to reflect, acknowledge and heal. "A lot of us are still very angry and that's why things are gonna change as well, because we've all got to heal from what's happened in the past, and the only way we can do that as if we come together as one." READ ALSO: Enjoy Australia Day but look after each other - Police

