Change the date: Australia Day celebrations 'disrespectful' says Bega by-election Greens candidate

Greens candidate for the upcoming Bega by-election Peter Haggar is calling for governments to stop celebrating January 26 as Australia's national day. Mr Haggar said the day was considered by many in the community as one of "mourning" and ought to be treated with more respect. "To celebrate a day that marks the start of invasion, dispossession and ongoing violence is disrespectful to First Nations people and divides us as a country," Mr Haggar said. "For Aboriginal people across the continent, January 26 marks a day of mourning and the Greens would like to see the Aboriginal flag flown at half-mast on this day, to represent grief and remembrance," he said. READ ALSO: Mr Haggar said a day of mourning was not a new idea, however he believed its importance remained timely. "In 1938, grassroots Aboriginal activists came together to call for a National Day of Mourning. More than 80 years on, this question is still unresolved," he said. Mr Haggar said there should be a treaty that allows First Nations People and the state to speak to each other. "We need a legally binding Treaty to ensure that First Nations people and the state speak to one another, for the first time, as sovereign to sovereign." READ ALSO: Mr Haggar said he believed it would "radically reshape" the relationship between First Nations Peoples and other Australians. "At a time of deep ecological crisis, I believe such a reshaping is in the interests of all Australians," he said. "Changing the date would be a start, but this is not just about a date." Have Your Say. Send us a letter to the editor using the form below

