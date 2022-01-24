Marlin on bite for Bermagui Blue Water Classic

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While the fleet of boats contesting the Bermagui Blue Water Classic is down a bit on a regular year, officials said they were thrilled given the COVID-19 climate. "There is 67 boats entered which is a little down on what it has been compared to previous years, but when you think of COVID-19 that's pretty good," Bermagui Big Game Anglers Club president Ron De La Mare said on Monday. "We've had absolutely beautiful weather and the marlin have been coming thick and fast." Across the opening two days of fishing there were 54 tag and releases including 23 just Sunday afternoon alone. Fishing continued Monday afternoon and Mr De La Mare said he was thrilled with the competition. "It's going really well, the boys are out there and it's a little bit slow out there at the moment, but they'll come on the chew as the tide changes." One of the strengths this year has been the involvement of a strong junior and smallfry turnout with the youngsters accounting for 31 tag and released marlin, one dolphin fish and seven striped tuna. Eden's Caitlyn Schofield is looking dominant atop both the women's and junior girls divisions with 11,500 points from the weekend. "She's under 16 and has taken out the women's and the junior sides of it, she is one of the top little ladies around and has something like four world records, four Australian and four NSW records to her name," Mr De La Mare said. "She's one in a million that young lady." Last year's winner Cliff Swain aboard the local boat Shaitun had a strong start to the weekend and leads the boats over 7.1metres with 20,000 points. The Victorian boat Rogue also holds 20,000 points to lead vessels under 7.1 metres. Hunter Bell is taking charge on the last day of competition with 23,000 points to his name in the senior male division, while Ben Pearce leads the male category with 11,500 points. The club is also offering a $16,000 prize for anyone who lands a marlin over 190 kilograms, but Mr De La Mare is confident the cash will be staying with the club. "It's a lot of time, effort and work to go after a big marlin like that, the prize is there but it hasn't gone off in over three years." Mr De La Mare and his wife Betty said they were proud to be associated with the club and the comp as it provided benefits for the broader Bermagui community. The club had done a survey previously and found across their three major annual competitions - the Blue Water Classic being the largest - the annual turnaround was about $7million in tourism dollars. Mr De La Mare said things like provision of fuel vouchers at local petrol stations meant everyone would be filling their tanks locally, while anglers swarmed accommodation providers. "It's good for the town, it brings a lot of tourism and everybody gets something out of it, we've always worked that way so that the town and the people get something out of it," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/5bbd357c-24f8-4a39-87d7-682a3c86a268.jpg/r132_0_2045_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg