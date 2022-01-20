Squash grading for new season

news, latest-news,

Bega Squash Club is calling for nominations for the start of competition squash for 2022. The club committee is meeting on January 31 at the Grand Hotel from 6.30pm to finalise plans for the year and all club members are welcome to attend. A grading will be held on February 1 at the Tarraganda courts from 6.30pm. New players of all standards are welcome to enter - email secretary@begasquashclub.com.au with your name, phone number and a little information about your squash experience. Existing members should confirm their entry by calling Peter Bolst or email secretary@begasquashclub.com.au. The club's autumn competition is scheduled to begin on February 15 with a draw to be published a few days before the start. The squash courts are available for social hire by contacting Club Bega on 6492 1055 or the Country Club on 6492 1570 More information is available on the club's website begasquashclub.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/abebe220-25ca-4d9e-841a-85a731993ad9.jpg/r0_234_5472_3326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg