Thunder rumbles sailors

The opening Wallagoot Lake Boat Club races for 2022 were held on Saturday with nine boats in the field to start the season. After a delayed start, a breeze built and the sun emerged for race one with the four sabres first across the line close together with the four faster monohulls close behind. The monos quickly reeled them in with spinnakers on the windward reach before dark clouds posed ominously over the lake causing a building wind shift to the east. Tony Hastings and Soula L. O'Sullivan in their NS14 "Superfly" headed the fleet and were first across the line by a 10 minute margin. Crews slowly got to the line with growing concern for lightning as thunder began to rumble overhead. A lone cat had to be towed in as the winds died away. After corrected times the honours went, 1st Tony Hasting in 'Superfly', 2nd Todd Helton in 'Bronhaha' and 3rd Rod Anderson in 'Rising Star'. The second race was shortened, but Alan Holbrook finished in front on corrected time sailing 'Just an Illusion' ahead of Bob Harris' 'Stormy Petrel' and Rod Anderson's Rising Star in third. Hastings and O'Sullivan had headed the fleet early, followed closely by Mark Gerrand on 'Buzz', Building winds allowed for a good battle at the front before the breeze died off again. A few sailors had accidentally started an extra lap, but called it a day after hearing the finishing horn. Thanks to Rob and Sian Morton, and Morrie Lynch who set the course and ran the race. They had been monitoring the thunderstorms paths throughout the races, ready to cancel if they approached. The club is always interested in new members and anyone who is interested can bring their boat down. Races start at 12:30 pm every Saturday. The club offers sailing lessons, friendhip and hire boats. For more details see the website at wlbc.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/b349e216-93c5-4162-963f-4d906a5618f0.JPG/r1427_781_3648_2036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg