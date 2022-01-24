Sport complex on track for 2023 open

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The build of the Bega Sporting Master Plan design is expected to be completed by May of 2023, Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said. Separate ground and first floor concepts were adopted in June of 2021 as part of the over-arching concept design with Mr Fitzpatrick expecting the final drafts to be finalised soon and a DA to be before councillors in the next couple of months. He said there had been some internal tweaks around the number of toilets provisioned for in the plans alongside a bit of debate about the number of urinals, but was eager to see the process moving forward. "We all want to get to the stage where we get the new building completed," Cr Fitzpatrick said. "The Development Application will be coming to council very shortly. Then it will go out to tender and looking at a completion date of May of next year - 2023." John Grady, Leisure and Recreation Manager said since the concept approval "project architects have been working on more detailed designs and finalising a number of consultancy reports and documents to enable lodgement of the development application for the project". Cr Fitzpatrick said there had been a few delays with the planning and acquisition of the funding deed from the State Government grant of $8.5 million to see the works completed, but everything was in place to see the build moving forward. Mr Grady said cost increases were a limiting factor, but council was exploring avenues to complete the works as desired. "We are now working with the architects to review the design and identify any areas for cost savings to help bring the project closer to the budget amount," Mr Grady said. "In particular, we have asked they consider the roof design and total building footprint to see if there are cost savings we can make without impacting the functionality and useability of the new building for the key sporting codes. "They are also reviewing whether there are any cost-effective alternate materials for the build that could be used. Council staff are considering whether there are any additional funding sources for the various items within the building, similar to the community approach to the Barclay Street Pavilion in Eden." Mr Fitzpatrick said once a DA was approved he was hopeful returned tenders would meet the budget and see the full design come to fruition. The mayor said he anticipated the demolition of the current indoor facility to take place later this year. The concepts include the provision of two canteens with one each facing the Bega Recreation Ground and George Griffin Oval as well as a number of changerooms, bathrooms, storage areas and a multi-use indoor stadium that has garnered broad approval from a committee of sporting clubs that will make use of the enhanced grounds. Final draft drawings are being finalised and Cr Fitzpatrick said environmental studies were currently underway to complete the DA before a final approval. Cr Fitzpatrick said the upgrade had been a long time coming and was understanding of clubs who had gone without adequate infrastructure for a number of years including the Roosters, whose canteen was burned down in 2012 and the Bega Devils who operated their canteen out of a shipping container. Cr Fitzpatrick said he was excited by the plans for the build and was hopeful tenders would return in budget and be able to cover all the design elements clubs had sought.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/6b40beac-52b1-4049-bbb4-9f50017e5483.jpg/r150_0_1534_782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg