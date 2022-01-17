Something for everyone at Bega Cup Carnival

news, latest-news,

The Bega Cheese Bega Cup Carnival will be the richest event ever held in the Sapphire Coast Turf Club's history. More than $500,000 in prizes is set to go off over two days of racing including the headline Bega Cheese Bega Cup boasting an $80,000 prize pool alone. An enormous field of runners is expected to contest for the top prizes, while a myriad of trackside attractions is sure to please the whole family on January 29 and 30. The carnival will have a massive focus on families, fashions and food with a visit from the Melbourne Cup and circus shows and interactive workshops to headline the trackside entertainment. There will be the opportunity to see and even get a photo with the Melbourne Cup as the Turf Club hosts the iconic cup after an earlier tour visit had to be cancelled. The Lexus Melbourne Cup tour stop will include a visit from two-time Melbourne Cup winner Jim Cassidy who claimed the honours in 1983 and again in 1990, alongside Greg Miles who has been a prolific race announcer for many years. 'Keeper of the Cup' Joe McGrath who heads the Melbourne Cup tour will also be on-site. A special Bega Cup calcutta will run at Club Sapphire with the Melbourne Cup tour also making an appearance on the night. For families and youngsters, across both days the Curbside Carnies will be wowing the crowds with circus elements including magic, juggling, unicycling and more running on both days. Kids will also get the chance to get hands on with some interactive workshops showing the tricks of the trade. For foodies, there will be visits from Valley Catering on the Saturday and then Sapphire Coast Pizza on day two alongside the ever-popular Lion's Club kiosk. For those with a sweet tooth there will also be the OMG Decadent Donut van and a stall from the One Stop Candy Shop of Merimbula. Over 18s only there will also be a tasting station by the Merimbula-based distillery Grand Matriarch Vodka and the Turf Club will also host a prosecco bar both days. Fashions on the field will go ahead in an informal setting with secret guests judges awarding prizes for some of their favourite outfits over the weekend. General entry tickets are available at the gates with gates to open at noon on both days with free buses running to and from the track. For pick up locations and times visit www.sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au. Masks are required for indoor areas, but the club encourages everyone to set up on the vast green hillside to enjoy a picnic setting and the sunny outdoors. For anyone looking to make a long weekend of the carnival, the club will also be hosting a four-person Ambrose on Friday, January 27

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/2f20169e-b360-4b73-8a0d-74bd7a348d62.JPG/r0_43_1182_711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg