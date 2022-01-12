Rahul's Country honours after helping ACT/Southern side to undefeated Bradman Cup win

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Young Eden cricketer Rahul Mudaliar is catching the eye of state selectors, and has been named in the NSW under 17 Country squad. The 15-year-old pace bowler helped his ACT/Southern Districts under 16 side to overall victory in the Bradman Cup last week in Newcastle. The victory was even more special given the side - which also included Bega youngster Sam Lever - went through the tournament undefeated across seven matches. The Bradman Cup is an under 16s competition featuring the best regional representative cricketers across the state. Both Far South Coasters had solid performances throughout the seven matches played. For Sam it all came together in game three against Western when he took three wickets in four overs while conceding only 10 runs. In the same game Rahul also picked up a wicket during a three-over spell. Rahul took another scalp in game five against Central Northern and again in game seven, picking up the valuable wicket of North Coastal's Sam Weir, the tournament's second-highest run scorer. When given an opportunity to pick up the bat during game six, Rahul top scored for ACT Southern with 28 as the side chased down 110 for victory. More so than his wicket haul, it was Rahul's pace and consistency across the tournament and tight spells not giving away too many runs that impressed selectors. From the Bradman Cup, selectors pick a NSW Country squad, which will travel to Dubbo next week to take on the best metropolitan players as part of the under 17 State Challenge. When not taking on rep duties, Rahul holds a senior role within the Eden A grade side in the Far South Coast cricket competition, his pace bowling a standout for the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/357f9ef2-e254-470e-9dec-326d6e9743bb_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_269_3024_1978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg